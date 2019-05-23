Jeff Amechi Agbodo. Onitsha

Anambra state police command said it has arrested 24 suspected members of Biafran Independent Movement (BIM) and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for allegedly hoisting of Biafran flags in some places in Onitsha and Ekwulobia of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed in a statement said that 122 Biafran flags were confiscated.

According to Mohammed, “there was a report that BIM/MASSOB came out in large number moving around with dangerous weapons and at the same time hoisting flags of the proscribed group on poles and billboards along Asaba-Onitsha expressway in Onitsha.

“Following the report, Police operatives rushed to the scene in order to prevent them from mounting the flags but they engaged the Police with catapults and stones.

“However,12 suspects were arrested and over fifty flags with different inscriptions of IPOB/MASSOB and Biafran independent movements (BIM) recovered as exhibits.

“Consequently, on the 22/05/2019 at about 7am, there was another intelligence report that some misguided elements suspected to be IPOB Members were sighted at various locations mounting Biafran Flags along Ekwulobia -Uga road in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol teams pursued them and arrested twelve suspects while others escaped. Exhibits recovered includes 72 Biafran flags and items with Biafran inscriptions, a case under investigation.

“Therefore the Command will not relent in its efforts of enforcing law and order in the State”Mohammed stated.