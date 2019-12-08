Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 24 suspected traffic robbers at the Oshodi area of the State.

The suspects are mostly members of the Awawa Boys and they were arrested by Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, set up recently by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police , CP Hakeem Odumosu .

Lagos State police public relations officer DSP Bala Elkana, said :”On 5/12/2019 at about 11am, the Special Strike Force established by CP Hakeem Odumosu to tackle the menace of cultism, gangsterism, traffic robbery, street violence and other social vices in Lagos State arrested 24 suspects at Mosafejo, Oshodi.

” They are mostly members of Awawa boys and Eiye confraternity. They are responsible for series of traffic robberies and violent crimes within Oshodi and environs. The suspects will be charged to Court soon”.

Elkana , however , advised parents to warn their children against crime as the police were really out to deal with miscreants.

He said the raiding of dark spots was a continuous exercise.