From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 26 suspects have been arrested by the police following a violent confrontation between youths and officials of Kano State Islamic Police, otherwise known as Hisbah guards.

Daily Sun gathered that some people were injured and rushed to the hospital, while residents simply fled the streets during the clash last night.

Eyewitness told Daily Sun that the angry youth barricaded the streets, especially around Ballat Hughes Street, and made bonfires, adding that a vehicle belonging to the Hisbah guards was vandalised.

It was gathered that trouble broke out after the guards stormed the area purposely to arrest defaulters of the state’s anti-alcohol law, with the additional intention to forcefully take custody of cartoons of beer belonging to the defaulters, but were resisted.

Speaking to Daily Sun, yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said they received a report on the confrontation and promptly deployed their men to the scene of the crime.

He added that they arrested 26 miscreants, while adding that the case has been transferred to their headquarters for discreet investigation.

He added that they have equally invited some witnesses from the scene of the crime, adding that at the end of their investigation, those found culpable would be charged to court.

When Daily Sun paid a visit to the trouble spot, traffic had returned to the area, while residents were seen going about their normal business.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has called on the people of the state to remain calm and desist from engaging in any act that is capable of undermining the prevailing peace in the state.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, following the violent–clash, last night, between officials of Hisbah Guards and youths in the Sabon-Gari area, the governor warned the people not to capitalise on the incident, “to perpetrate violence capable of throwing the state into chaos.

He appealed for synergy among security organs in the state and stated that security operatives would not shy away from confronting threats to peace, law and order in the state.

He further appealed to the people to be law abiding and support security agencies in maintaining the prevailing peace in the state.

