From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 26 suspects have been arrested by the police following a violent confrontation between youths and officials of Kano State Islamic Police, otherwise known as Hisbah guards.

Daily Sun gathered that some persons were injured and were rushed to the hospital while residents simply fled the streets during the clash last night.

An eyewitness told Daily Sun that the angry youths barricaded the streets, especially around Ballat Hughes Street and made bonfires while adding that a vehicle belonging to the Hisbah guards was vandalised.

It was gathered that trouble broke out after the guards stormed the area purposely to arrest violators of the state’s anti-alcohol law, with the additional intention to forcibly take custody of cartons of beer belonging to the violators, but were resisted.

Speaking to Daily Sun Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said they received the report of the confrontation and promptly deployed their men to the scene of the crime.

He added that they arrested 26 miscreants while adding that the case has been transferred to their headquarters for discreet investigation.

He added that they have equally invited some witnesses from the scene of the crime, adding that at the end of their investigation. those found culpable would be charged to court.

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned to the affected area. When Daily Sun paid a visit to the trouble spot, traffic had returned to the area while residents were seen going about their normal business.

