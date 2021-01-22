By Christopher Oji

It was harvest of arrests as the police rounded up 26 notorious armed robbery and kidnap suspects among who were killers of a six-year-old girl and an immigration officer.

Friday Domozu, 23, a native of Jarkama village, Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State is the leader of the kidnap gang responsible for the abduction and killing of a six- year -old, Farida Yahaya, at the Gabije area of Kogi State on November 2, 2020.

The victim was abducted alongside one Abdulraheem, 14, who narrowly escaped from the kidnappers den.