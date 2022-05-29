By Christopher Oji

The war against cultism is yielding result in Ogun State as the state Police Command has arrested 27 suspect in one week.

The Command, has therefore, warned cultists to either leave the state or quit the crime as the war against them was a continuous one.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Giving a graphic account on how the suspects were arrested, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said , at the weekend, operatives of the command have arrested 11 members of Eiye supreme confraternity, who were responsible for the killing of Olaosebikan Tejuosho, at Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta on the 25th of March 2022.

“The suspects; Quadri Ogunsanya( a.k.a Oguns), Jamiu Kehinde( a.k.a General Smart)Adenekan Samuel (a.k.a Adiye),Waris Ismail, Olamilekan Hamsat (a.k.a Diara),Bamidele Waliu, Makinde Azeez, Makinde Ifajimin, Makinde Fashakin, Makinde Faleke and Ajeifa Arifasope,were arrested at Itoku area of Abeokuta metropolis following credible information received by anti cultists section of the command that, the cultists who are said to have been involved in series of bloody cult clashes within the metropolis were planning another onslaught at Itoku area.

“Upon the information, the officer in-charge of anti cultists unit, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin, mobilized his men and moved to the area where eleven members of the group were apprehended.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed being members of the dreaded Eiye cult group, they confessed their involvement in series of cult clashes, one of which led to the killing of one Olaosebikan Tejuosho, at Isale Abetu area of Abeokuta, on the 25th of March 2022. They also confessed being responsible for the killing of one Habib Mego, and one other person simply known as School boy (real name unknown) at Omida area of Abeokuta all on the same day.

According , Oyeyemi, in another development, seven members of dreaded cult groups, Eiye and Aiye, were on Tuesday 24th of May, arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command while engaging in supermacy battle in Ijaye area of Abeokuta metropolis.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The suspects; Kazeem Ogundairo( a.k.a NEPA), Nasiru Idris (a.k.a Aloma), Ayo Joshua( a.k.a Terry G), Damilare Shogbamu (a.k.a Dhray, Bisiriyu) Ibrahim Owoyele, Labulo Jamiu ( a.k.a jay boy) and Olaitan Taiwo ,were arrested following a distress call received from residents of Ijaye area that, the cultists were running riot in the area.

“On sighting the policemen, some of the hoodlums ran to different direction, while some engaged the policemen with dangerous weapons. At the end of the encounter, the squad succeeded in arresting six amongst the hoodlums, while others escaped.

“In continuation of its clampdown on cultists and other criminals across the state, the operatives of Ogun state police command, still on Tuesday, May 24, apprehended four members of the dreaded Eiye cult group, where they were holding nocturnal meeting in preparation for an attack to be launched on members of another cult group.

“The suspects, Oriyomi Bankole( a.k.a Ortom), Odedina Sodiq, Shofola Ayodeji and Adelawa Ayo were arrested at different locations in Oke- lantoro and Technical college Leme, following credible information received by the police that the suspects were meeting in those locations, planning to launch attack after their meeting.Recovered from them are; cutlass, battle axes and criminal charms.

“The State Commissioner of Of Police ,has therefore, warned parents and guardians to call their wards to order as the clampdown on cultists across the state would continue until the state is rid of the hoodlums terrorizing the good people of the state”.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .