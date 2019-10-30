Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded an ex-corps member for impersonating the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello, and for defrauding members of the public the sum of N52m.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, while parading Mohammed Bello Kolo, 27, (suspect) said he was arrested following a complaint received on October 28, by police operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau of the FCT Command.

The suspect stated that he got access to classified information while he was serving at the Federal Capital Territory Administration during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the Commissioner of Police, exhibits recovered from the suspect included 206 Peugeot with registration number ABJ 856 SU, one tricycle with registration number KEF 807 WT, one 55 and 46 inches Samsung plasma television, a dining set,1,000 watts Fireman generator set, a washing machine, and Hisense deep freezer, which he said were bought from the money he received.

“Efforts are still in place to arrest his cohorts Simon and Idris, posing as the Director of Procurement FCTA and PA to the minister respectively.”

He added that the suspect would be arranged in court upon the conclusion of investigation to serve as a deterrent to others.