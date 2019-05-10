Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP); Mohammed Adamu, on Friday said 445, suspected criminals among them 275 armed robbers and 170, kidnappers were arrested in the last five weeks in different parts of the country.

Adamu, who made this known at a meeting he held with an officer whose ranks were from state commissioners of police and above said that the huge number of arrests made so far was an indication that the force was winning the fight against crime and criminality.

He said that with 18, Kaduna State recorded the highest arrest of suspected kidnappers while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), recorded the highest number of criminals with 42, arrest.

The IGP who gave a breakdown of criminals arrested said: “It is noted that the national crime indicates a significant increase in the arrest of offenders and recoveries of firearms by the police.

“Within this period, 157 kidnappers were arrested across the country in April while 13 have so far been arrested in the first week in this month of May.

“Kaduna State recorded the highest number with 18 suspects, followed by Plateau with 17, Edo State with 15 and 10 each in Niger and Zamfara states.”

The police boss also said “218 armed robbery suspects were arrested in several operations by the police in various commands in April 2019, while 57 have so far been arrested in the first week of May.

“FCT recorded the highest number with 42 arrests, followed by Edo State with 28, Oyo State with 24, Anambra with 22 and Imo State with 21.”