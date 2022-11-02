From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano have arrested a suspect, Ado Ibrahim for the abduction and murder of a five-year-old, Hamza Harisu.

Ado, the principal suspect, was arrested alongside three other suspected accomplices.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Office Suprintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said that the suspect, aged 29 was arrested at his hideout by detectives.

He recalled that they eceived a report on the 28th of October from the victims father that his son had been kidnapped and a ransom of N20,million was demanded by the kidnapper(s) who later, negotiated the ransom downward to N5 million

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, raised a team of Operation Restore Peace led by CSP Bala Shu’aibu, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Doguwa Division to arrest the culprit(s)” he stated.

On preliminary investigation, the suspect,confessed that he singlehandedly kidnapped the victim on 27/10/2022 at about 1900 hours when it was dark adding that he deceived the victim and took him to a nearby bush where he strangled him to death.