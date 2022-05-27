From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Friday disclosed that it has arrested three persons in connection with the alleged killing of one Ajewole by some artisanal miners on his farm at Iberekodo in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun State.

Findings showed that the deceased was forced out by the miners from his farm to enable extract gold, and his refusal led to his purported killing.

Sources said the deceased was shot by the miners when he refused to allow them to carry out mining on his farm.

It was gathered that Iberekedo is one of the mining sites in Atakumosa where miners and farmers have always had disagreements.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

She said the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the command has taken over the investigation, assuring that findings would be revealed as soon as the investigation concluded.

