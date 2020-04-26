Molly Kilete, Christopher Oji, Abuja

The Nigerian Police Force headquarters in Abuja has announced the arrest of the abductors and killers of Nnadi Michael, a Catholic seminarian at the Catholic Good Shepherd Major Seminary in Gonin Gora, Kakau in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The deceased was abducted alongside three of his colleagues on January 9th, when the gang raided the Catholic seminary, with the three colleagues released on January 31st after the abductors collected ransoms from their families. Micheal was murdered in cold blood and his corpse found in a bush where it was abandoned.

The suspects – Tukur Usman, 37, Shehu Bello, 40 and Mustapha Mohammed, 30 – all of Igabi LGA in Kaduna State, were arrested after several months of intensive detective work by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, who made the disclosure, said the suspects who are members of a deadly kidnap gang who were also responsible for the kidnap and murder of Dr Phillip Ataga’s wife and two daughters on January 24th at Juji Community in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State. Mrs Ataga was said to have been killed after she refused an attempted rape by the leader of the gang.

“Discreet investigations so far revealed that the arrested suspects are part of a 19-man gang that also carried out the kidnap of Dr Phillip Ataga’s wife and two daughters on January 24, at Juji Community in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State. Mrs Ataga was killed by the gang following her heroic resistance to the despicable and inhuman attempt by the leader of the gang to rape her. The suspects after killing her released the daughters and body of the slain woman to the family after collecting ransom,” Mba stated.

“Further investigations revealed that the same criminal gang was responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, Chikun LGA, Kaduna, from their school premises on October 3, 2019. The suspects, known to belong to a hybrid terrorist criminal network causing untold havoc in North Central, Nigeria, have confessed to several other random operations along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway where they kidnapped, killed and robbed motorists, collecting ransom and valuables running into millions of naira.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, while reiterating that the Force will remain unrelenting in ensuring that crimes across the country are reduced to the barest minimum, assures the nation that the Force will not rest until the other members of the gang also responsible for the above crimes, but currently on the run, are apprehended and brought to book.”