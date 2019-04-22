Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Police have arrested three suspects for raping an 11-year-old female student of Sama Secondary School, Argungu, in Kebbi State.

Commissioner of Police, Garba Mohammad Danjuma, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, at the weekend, noted that the primary suspect, a teacher at Kanta College, identified as Mallam Garba Mansur, is still at large.

Danjuma said Garba, on March 19, took the victim to Shagari Quarters, Argungu, and had carnal knowledge of her.

“Investigation led to the arrest of other suspects namely; Dansalah Adamu, male, Dan Modi Mohammed and Garba Maigadi, all of Lailaba area, Argungu who have all confessed to have raped the victim at different times. However, Garba is still at large,” he said.

In the same vein, the commissioner disclosed that “on March 31, at about 2040hrs, one Abdullahi Insurance of Dam area, Yauri reported that, Mohammadu Sani and Mohammad Bala of the same address dragged his 13-year-old daughter (name withheld) into their room and had carnal knowledge of her.

Danjuma also confirmed the arrest of one Muntari Ibrahim of Gulumbe town, Birnin-Kebbi council for allegedly raped another one 10 years old girl (name withheld) .

According to the police, the suspect “lured the victim into a shop in Warrah market, where he had sexual intercourse with her and the case reported by the victim’s father.”

He added that another rape case was reported to the police, on March 6, by one Ibrahim Musa, of Kanya village, that one Sani Mohammed of the same address raped his daughter who is 12 years old.

“As a result of the incident, the victim sustained injuries in her private part and was confirmed by a medical practitioner,” he said.

The commissioner added that all the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution, on criminal conspiracy and rape; while others at large would be apprehended soon.