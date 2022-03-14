By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a traditional ruler, Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo town in Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State.

The traditional ruler was set ablaze by his attackers.

According to Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, SP Hauwa Idris- Adamu, “on the 28th January 2022, a petition was received from one Odetola Okuribido, on behalf of the entire Okuribido royal family of Agodo town, Ewekoro LGA of Ogun state.That on Monday 24th January 2022 ,His Royal Highness Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo town in Ifo LGA. Ogun State was murdered by one Gbeminyi Sotade (aka Okon) and his cohorts. The late traditional ruler went to his village on a portion of land to clear the grave side of his late brother, all of a sudden, a group of hoodlums numbering about 50; led by one Gbeminiyi Sotade attacked him while three of his relatives were assaulted and machete.

“The hoodlums pushed the king into his red Toyota Sienna SUV 2016 model with registration number APP 55 GF, while one Agbara drove the vehicle in the company of other hoodlums to a nearby forest, they poured petrol on him and the vehicle was finally set ablaze with the corpse locked in it.

“The three persons who narrowly escaped death are:Alfa Wahab, Deborah Onilere,Lydia Odetola.

“Eleven suspects have so far been arrested and they have confessed to their involvements in the crime and when asked why they attacked and murdered the traditional ruler; they claimed he was a land grabber. Meanwhile, efforts are o. top gear to arrest others at large.

“The general public is hereby advised and warned to desist from taking the law into their hands by involving in any form of criminality as whoever is caught up on the wrong side will face the full wrath of the law.

“The AIG is assuring the citizens of Lagos and Ogun states that whosoever is involved in this dastardly act will be brought to book no matter how highly placed the person or group of persons are.

To all hoodlums coming into Lagos and Ogun states should turn a new leaf or have a rethink of relocating out of the zone.”