Niger State Police Command has arrested three suspects for alleged kidnapping in Nasko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Kuryas, disclosed this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday.

He said: “On October 2, at about 0900 hours, the Divisional Police Officer, Nasko Division, mobilised a team of policemen and members of vigilance group numbering about97 for a raid at kidnappers’ hideout located in Manini, Isana and Etere forest in Nasko LGA.

“Three suspects were arrested after the raid, they include one Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar and Mohamed Aliyu.

“The suspects confessed to have kidnapped one Alhaji Mohammed Bariki of Magaman Daji village, Nasko LGA, where they collected N5 million ransom, and one Usman Maiyana of Ibana village Nasko LGA, where they collected N 3 million as ransom.

“The sum of N100,000 was recovered from them, which was part of the ransom,” he said.

