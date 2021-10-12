From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Police Command operatives have arrested three persons for allegedly kidnapping a four year old boy, Master Okechukwu Okoroafor with the intention of selling him.

Master Okoroafor hails from Ikwuakpu Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State.

It was gathered that the suspects, Onyekachi Ugwunwoke, (m) 43, Chinasa Onyekachukwu, (f) 40, and Chidinma Asomugha, (f) 48, were arrested while at the bargaining point on how to sell the 4-year-old boy near Abia Line Transport Company park in Umuahia.

The boy, said to have been kidnapped on September 27, at about 7:05pm, was living with his grandmother, Mrs. Enyidiya Okoroafor as his parents lived in Abuja, at the time of his kidnap.

A police source said the boy was kidnapped when his grandmother sent him to buy pepper from a shop not quite far from their home.

While on the errand however, two of the suspects, Onyekachi Ugwunwoke and Chinasa Onyekachukwu who are also neighbours to the family, conspired and whisked master Okechukwu Okoroafor away without the consent of his grandmother.

According to the source, the two suspects moved the child from Arochukwu to Railway line near Tipper/Abia line Transport park, Umuahia.

It was while they were negotiating with the third suspect, Chidinma Asomugha to sell the child for the sum of N500,000, they were arrested.

