Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Three suspected armed robbers have been arrested by the police in Isiagu Street, Amikwo village in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement, said that the suspects were arrested by Puff Adder and SARS operatives of the state police command.

He said that the police also recovered firearms and some stolen items from the suspects.

The statement partly read: “On the 31/3/2020 at about 11:15pm, following complaints of incessant blockage of Isiagu road Awka, Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) while acting on intelligence arrested three suspects.

“The trio at about 7:45pm of same date allegedly waylaid and robbed one Uyana Ikechukwu ‘m’ cash sum of N45,000 and other valuables at gunpoint.

“Exhibits recovered in their possession includes two motorcycles, one tricycle, machete, one locally made shotgun and cash sum of N45,000 snatched from the victim were recovered from the suspects.

“Consequently, suspects equally confessed to the crime and case is under investigation after which they would be charged to court for prosecution.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP John Abang, reassures Anambra residents that the command under his watch will continue to make Anambra State unbearable to criminal elements until they repent or relocate from the state”, the statement read.