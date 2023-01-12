The Katsina State Police Command has arrested three teenagers for allegedly kidnapping a six-year old girl.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the three suspects were Abdulrazak Ibrahim, Aliyu Salisu, and Mohammed Ibrahim, all in their 19 years of age.

According to him, the suspects conspired and kidnapped their six-year old victim,

Fatima Abubakar, from Bachirawa quarters, Kano state on Jan. 6.

He revealed that the suspects whisked their victim to Katsina State and demanded for N2 million ransom from her parents.

“When we received the information, the police detectives immediately swung into action and one of the suspects, Aliyu Salisu, was arrested in the process of receiving the ransom.

“During the investigation, other members of the syndicate were equally arrested and the victim was rescued unhurt ,” he said

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after completing investigations. (NAN)