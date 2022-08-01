From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria police in Kano State have arrested a suspect, Abba Musa, with over 500 packets of suspected tramadol tablets valued at over N25million.

The tablets, carefully concealed inside the boot of the suspect’s white- coloured Honda Accord 2016 Model, were intercepted along Ahmadu Bello Way in the state capital, on Sunday night.

The police spokesman in the state, Superintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Monday, explained that the suspect was nabbed by a team of policemen from Badawa Division, during an intelligence-led stop- and search operation.

Kiyawa added that upon his arrest, the suspect confessed that the vehicle belonged to his friend, Sulaiman Danwawu, who had directed him to hand the vehicle over to a contact at Yan Kaba Quarters Kano.

According to the spokesman, Sulaiman was subsequently arrested, following which he admitted that he had transported the tablets from Onitsha, Anambra State, with the intent to sell them in Kano.

He said that Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abubakar Zubairu, had directed that the case be immediately transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Narcotics Section for discreet investigation.

The Commissioner of police warned criminals to leave the state while urging residents to continue to pray for the state, the nation and to report any suspicious movement or character to the nearest police station in the state. End.