The Police Command in Kaduna State, says it’s operative have arrested 305 suspects for banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping between January and November 2021.

A statement by the command said 242 of those arrested are being prosecuted by various courts within the state.

The statement was issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Jalige said command has been unrelenting in its determination to rid the state of banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping and other crimes.

“This has led to the arrest of a total of 305 suspects for involvement in the series of banditry attacks, armed robbery and kidnapping operations on the Kaduna-Abuja highway and other localities in Kaduna State.”

According to him, the command was able to recover 161 sophisticated firearms and weapons, and 2,924 ammunition within the period under review.

Jalige also said that 168 kidnap victims were successfully rescued and reunited with their families.

“The command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Madussiru Abdullahi, will remain focused in the discharge of these responsibilities.

“The command enjoins all stakeholders in the fight against insecurity to desist from making comments capable of undermining the fight against banditry and other crimes, not just in Kaduna state, but the country at large.

The police commissioner said that the comments would not discouraged the police in any way and pledged to arrest and prosecute “the few misguided individuals bent on disrupting the peace in the state”.

He urged residents of the state to promptly report any suspicious activity within their locality to the nearest police station.(NAN)