Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested 33 suspects for kidnapping, jugle justice, unlawful possession and fabrication of firearms and culpable homicide in different villages of Plateau State.

The Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede who briefed Journalists in Jos on Thursday said two suspects were arrested for kidnapping, five for capable homicide and 21 for jungle justice and others for possession and fabrication of firearms.

“On the 11 November, 2019 the anti-kidnapping unit of the Plateau State Command arrested two suspects in case of kidnapping. The gang kidnapped one Aisha Haruna, female age 15 years.

“The gang was intercepted along Barkin-Ladi/Mangu road when they were dragging their victim to a nearby bush. The suspects are Halidu Abdullahi, 26 years and Dauda Abdullahi 29 years both male. Exhibits recovered from the suspects are two unregistered Motorcycles.”

Akinmoyede explained that 21 suspects were arrested for criminal conspiracy, mischief, causing hurt and culpable homicide at Garkawa in Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State where some youths invaded a police station, killed a suspect, Shedrack Joseph and injured several police officers.

“On the 10 November, 2019, a corpse of one Paul Mark, male age 25 years of Garkawa in Mikang LGA of Plateau State was found. The deceased was allaged to be the boy friend of one Happy Dashe Sati, female 19 years, a student of College of Agriculture Garkawa.

“One Shedrack Joseph, age 25 also a student of the College was alleged to be the boyfriend of the Happy Dashe Sati. Shedrack who visited his girlfriend in the hostel saw her with phone that was not her own. On enquiry, he discovered that the phone was given to her by his rival,Paul Mark. He was furious and Immediately ordered her to return the phone to the owner.

“The two rivals met at a birthday party organised by Danbaba at Kwaitop Hotel on 10 November, 2019, there after, the corpse of Paul Mark was found. When the case was reported to the Police and Shedrack and Happy were fingered, as prime suspects.

“Shedrack, Happy and two of her friends were arrested and taken to the station for questioning. When Garkawa youths heard that the four suspects were undergoing interrogation, they invaded the police station, vandalized, beat and injured both policemen on duty and the suspects which led to the death of Shedrack Joseph our prime suspect.”

Akinmoyede said Thomas Agudi , 63, Boni Makeri and a 30-year-old Joseph Agai of Richa village in Bokkos Local Government Area we’re arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and fabrication of firearms.

He said all suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigations.