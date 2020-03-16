Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command, said it has arrested 34, suspected cultists in Abuja.

They were said to have been arrested on Sunday on Gwako hills in

Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT while having their cult meeting.

FCT police command Public Relations Officer Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known said the cultist all male were students and ex-students of various tertiary institutions in the country.

He also said they would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations was concluded.

Mamzah in a statement said: “As part of the ongoing measures to curb the menace of cultism in the FCT police command on SundayMarch 15, 2020, at about 07:50hrs acting on tip-off arrested some suspected cultists at their hideout in Gwako, Gwagwalada Area Council.

“The suspects numbering about 34 were arrested around Gwako hills while having their cult meeting. Two locally-made pistols and some charms were recovered from the scene as exhibits.

“The following suspects were arrested during the raid carried out at the blackspot: Samuel Olatunji ‘m’ 24 years, Osarentin Solace ‘m’ 25 years, Emmanuel Jeremiah ‘m’ 19 years old, Silver Okemini ‘m’ 32 years, Shedrach Joel ‘m’ 25 years, Eraikhuemen Prince ‘m’ 22 years, Stephen Michael Momoh ‘m’ 24 years, Olusegun Samuel ‘m’ 20 years, Peter Francis ‘m’’ 20 years, Olayinka James ‘m’ 21 years, Joe Ntekim ‘m’ 24 years, Godwin Udeze ‘m’ 22 years, Abdulmuyes Babatunde ‘m’ 24 years, Muhammed Isah ‘m’ 20 years, Ogebe Michael ‘m’ 22 years, Utibe Sunday ‘m’ 19 years, Redeem Chukwu ‘m’ 22 years, Onyilokwu Emmanuel ‘m’ 21 years, Michael Aigbologa ‘m’ 21 years, Samuel Dominic ‘m’ 27 years (ex-student), Omonayin Bolawale ‘m’ 21 years, Toheeb Ramon ‘m’ 21 years, Samuel Abiodun ‘m’ 20 years, Abdulsalam Duada ‘m’ 20 years, Danladi Shuaibu ‘m’, Hezekiah Samuel ‘m’ 21 years, Ubebe Samuel ‘m’ 26 years, Ubebe Joseph ‘m’ 22 years, Peter Mathias ‘m’ 23 years, Stephen Jonah ‘m’ 22 years, Caleb Ayemakbe ‘m’ 20 years, Clark Idafe ‘m’ 28 years, Paul Njoku ‘m’ 27 years and Bright Ejiofor 27 years.

“Among the suspects arrested are current and former students of different tertiary institutions.

“They will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

