The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, Thursday said police operations conducted across the country in the last two months, led to the arrest of 36 suspected terrorists, 78, murder suspects, 110 and robbery suspects.

Baba, also said that the police arrested fifty kidnappers, one hundred and fifty cultists and recovered several arms and ammunitions from criminal groups within the period under review.

The IGP, who made this known at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers, comprising Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs), said the suspects were arrested during various police operations across the country.

The IGP, further stated that 204 kidnap victims were recued, with 55 firearms of various descriptions and 1,561 live ammunition recovered within the period.

Giving a breakdown of police operations conducted in the last two months, the IGP, while noting that the “Operation Sahara Storm” inaugurated in Sokoto State, had recorded massive successes in the achievement of its goals, said The operation is aimed at identifying bandits’ camps in Gudugudu, Tarke Forest, Luguhuru through Hurra and Markira, Goronyo, Wurno and Heli in Rabbah Local Government and Zangon-Isu forest in Goronyo Local Government Area of the State.

He said “Aside the destruction of all the camps and other assets of the bandits in the criminal enclaves mentioned a total of 38 suspected bandits/terror elements were arrested while the following were recovered during the special operation:

1. Thirty-two (32) AK-47 rifles.

2. One (1) Rocket Propelled Grenade Launcher.

3. One thousand four hundred and twelve (1,412) 7.62mm live ammunition.

4. One thousand two hundred (1,200) rounds of live AA ammunition.

5. One (1) locally fabricated revolver pistol.

6. Three (3) motor vehicles, and two (2) motorcycles.

7. Ten (10) cartons of Pentazocine BP 30 Injections.

8. Cash sum of eight hundred thousand Naira (N800,000.00) and;

9. Three (3) pairs of Army camouflage uniform”.

Continuing, the IGP, said “On a general note, between January 2022 till date, collated crimes statistics revealed that thirty-six (36) terror elements, seventy-eight (78) murder suspects, one hundred and ten (110) armed robbery suspects, fifty (50) kidnapers and one hundred and fifty (150) cultists were arrested during various police operations across the country.

He said “Aside these, two hundred and four (204) kidnapped victims were successfully rescued, while one hundred and fifty-five (155) firearms of various descriptions and one thousand, five hundred and sixty-one (1,561) live ammunition were also recovered.

“In consequence of the progress we have made, I wish to utilize this opportunity to commend you and your officers and men for your loyalty, patriotism, and renewed vigor in the task of guaranteeing peace, security and safety in our Nation.

The IGP, while commending the personnel for the progress recorded so far, said “we must admit that we are not yet close to achieving our national security goal of restoring an internal security order that is enduring enough to fully reassure the citizens and restore optimal confidence in the Force.

“Indeed, there are still areas of grave concern as well as developments that will undoubtedly task our strategic leadership capacity as the Year unfolds.

The IGP, who frowns in the conduct and attitudes of police officers especially those on the field, said “I have continually been inundated by complaints of excesses in the conduct of our men on patrol or Stop and Search duties and I have personally had the cause to drive round in the course of which, I witnessed some of these illegalities particularly in relation to road blocks.

“I want to reemphasize that while Stop and Search strategy could occasionally be an invaluable anti-crime tactic, such should not be done without requisite approval and must not be a permanent strategy. It must equally be conducted with extant police protocols which emphasizes civility to members of the public and must be laced with highest level of professional decorum. Such must not also be turned into an avenue for extortion.

“Consequently as strategic leaders, you could be held liable for any violation of this Force policy. You are therefore strongly advised to go back to your Commands, review this development and ensure that your operations conform strictly to the vision of my leadership.