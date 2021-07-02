From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested 37 persons suspected to be involved in kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka, made the disclosure when he paraded the suspects before newsmen shortly after a briefing at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Eboka stated that of the suspects, 27 were arrested for kidnapping, three for armed robbery and eight, including two women, involved in one chance and two serial rapists.

The CP disclosed: “On 5/6/2021 operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acting on credible information, arrested the duo of Gideon Stephen, 28, and Monte Victor, 26, of Yeghe in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“”They are members of a notorious kidnapping gang in Ogoniland that specialises in kidnapping female victims and subjecting them to rigorous sexual intercourse unlawfully.

“They were arrested after they kidnapped one Grace Gomba, who was later rescued by the Police after four days in captivity. They will be charged to court”.

On the One-Chance syndicate, the police commissioner said: “On 2/6/2021 at about 8:30hrs at Rumuosi im Obio/Akpo LGA, operatives of the Choba Area Command, arrested the trio of Chukwudi Ani (m), Edwin Chibuike (m) and Chidima Eze (f) members of a robbery gang that specialised in robbing unsuspecting persons of their belongings around Choba/Obiri-Ikwere axis of the state”.

Among other suspects paraded were involved in murder, unlawful possession of live ammunition and money doubling (fraud).

Items recovered from the suspects included 135 cartridges, 362 ammunition, four machetes, eight arms, charms, among others.

According to the police commissioner, six kidnap victims were rescued and two vehicles recovered”.

He solicited the support of members of the public to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of suspected criminals.

The commissioner said the command will not rest on its feat until crime is nipped in the bud in the state .

