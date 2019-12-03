Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr Audu Madaki, said no fewer than 37 rape suspects have been arrested by the command in the past five months.

Madaki made this known on Tuesday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

According to him, 33 of the suspects were undergoing prosecution, while the remaining four were under investigation.

He commended the public for opening up on issue of rape and assured that the command would continue to do it best in bringing suspects to justice.

Commenting on the development, the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Against Rape in Adamawa, lauded the police effort but decried the slow pace in trial in the state.

Convener of the coalition, Hajiya Asmau Joda, urged for the actualisation of the proposed Special Court for the trial of rape related case promised by the state government.

Joda said the court when established would help in addressing the issue of delay and encourage survivors of rape and other sexual assaults to sought redress.

Also speaking, a member of the coalition, Mr Yusuf Amos, advocated for the speedy setting up of the special court, adding that the lingering of many rape cases in various courts in the state without conviction was disturbing.

“The need for special court is expedient; we need special court with dedicated judge to dispense justice within a stipulated time,” Amos said. (NAN)