Desmond Mgboh/Kano

The police in Kano yesterday arrested 39 suspected arsonists, following alleged attempt to burn a power transmitting station in Dawakin Dakata area of the state.

The suspects, who have been transferred to the Bompai headquarters of the command, were accused of masterminding a protest, which was targeted at setting ablaze transformers belonging to the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Witnesses said that the protest began in the morning after youths in the area, mobilized and took to the streets to protest the constant lack of power supply to the area.

The protest, which started as a peaceful show of disapproval over the ugly state of darkness in Dakata and its environs, was eventually hijacked by some miscreants, who redirected the public anger towards a destructive purpose.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, told Daily Sun that when they got the hint of what was happening, they promptly moved in. He added that alongside other sister security agencies, they were able to arrest the protest and secure the multi-million naira station from any harm.

He said that so far, they have no report of any death or injury, adding that investigation into the protest had commenced.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the death of an unidentified person during Wednesday’s clash between pro and anti emirate creation forces in the city.

The spokesman confirmed that two others sustained injuries, adding that the body had been deposited at the Murtala Mohamed Specialists Hospital, Kano.

According to him, 10 persons have been arrested following the clash. He added that investigation into the incident had commenced.