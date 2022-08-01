The Police in Jigawa have arrested four suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy and theft of four sheep in Dutse Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said the suspects were arrested at Aujara market in Jahun LGA, while attempting to sell the stolen sheep.

Shiisu said the suspects, between 19 and 22 years, were residents of Jigawa Tsada village, Dutse.

“A team of Policemen attached to Jahun Divisional Police Headquarters, apprehended four persons with two sheep and a motor vehicle (Golf 3 salon) with reg no. TGD 410 AA, while trying to sell the said sheep at Aujara Market, Jahun LGA,” Shiisu said.

He explained during investigation, the suspects confessed that on the said date, at about 2:00 p.m., they criminally conspired, used the said vehicle and stole one of the sheeps at Sabuwar Kasuwa and the other one at Takur site, all in Dutse town.

The PPRO added that the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation. (NAN)