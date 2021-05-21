Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, Mr Gabriel Ubah, said the command has arrested four kidnappers and rescued two victims from them.

In a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday, in Mangu Local Area of the state, Ubah said the command was also making efforts to rescue the remaining two victims from the kidnappers.

He recalled that the kidnappers had unleashed terror on Gaya Layout near Chichim Quarters in Mangu town around 8.30pm, on May 19.

But the police and members of a vigilante group accosted them and arrested four of them, while others escaped with four victims.

Recovered at scene of the incident were 13 empty shells of bullets used during the shoot out with security operatives.

Executive Chairman of Mangu Local Government, Mr Lawrence Danat, condemned the action of the kidnappers and called on the security operatives to swing into action and rescue the remaining victims.