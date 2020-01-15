Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested four suspects over the murder of a widow, Mrs. Nkechi Ezaka Ucha ,and her alleged lover, Mr. Ifeanyi Nwokwu in Umuezeoka Umueze, Effium autonomous community in Ohaukwu local Government Area of the State.

Daily Sun gathered that Nwokwu, and the widow had been lovers and were spending the night in the man’s house when they were allegedly murdered midnight last Sunday.

A source in the community told our correspondent that apart from Nwokwu, another well known man in the community was also dating Nkechi. The source alleged that the man who was also dating the woman may have masterminded the killings of Nwokwu and Nkechi out of jealousy.

He said more than four persons including the prime suspect ,have been arrested by police in Ohaukwu over the incident: “Ifeanyi Nwokwu and Nkechi Ezaka Ucha were lovers. They were found dead inside the man’s house. The two lovers had wounds on their fore heads, suggesting that they were murdered .

The Ebonyi State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO )DSP Loveth Odah, said the the divisional police officer in charge of Effium police Station has not sent details of the incident to her office .

Odah, however, said investigation into the matter has commenced.