From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested four suspects who specialise in “one-chance” robbery.

The suspects, Hyacent Avertse, 30, Abi Joseph, 45, John Ideh, 48, and Nora Okoronkwo, a female were said to have been arrested along the Kubwa Express and Jahi areas of Abuja while trying to rob their victims of their valuables.

The spokesman for the FCT Command of the police, Yusuf Mariam, who made the announcement, listed items recovered from the suspects to include one Lexus E330 vehicle, five mobile phones and one camouflage cap.

Yusuf said in a statement: ‘The FCT Police Command has arrested four (4) suspects for one chance robbery along the Kubwa Express and Jahi axis.

‘The suspects were arrested by police operatives on routine patrol while attempting to dispossess unsuspecting victims of their valuables. The suspects are Hyacent Avertse, ‘m’, 30-years, Abi Joseph, ‘m’, 45-years, John Ideh, ‘m’, 48-years, and Nora Okoronkwo, ‘f’, 35-years. Exhibits recovered are one (1) black colour Lexus E330, five (5) mobile phones and one (1) camouflage cap. Effort is being made to arrest two suspects still at large.

‘All suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of an investigation.

‘The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.’