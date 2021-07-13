From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A 17-year-old girl, Chioma (surname withheld), in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state, yesterday, narrated how she was blindfolded and gang-raped by four suspected cultists in the area.

The state police command confirmed the arrest of the suspects and said they were arraigned in court, yesterday.

Chioma alleged that some of those who raped her in a hotel in the area had asked her for friendship, which she objected to.

The secondary school dropout narrated her ordeal at the police headquarters, Abakaliki.

She said: “I was going home when I met some boys who had asked me for friendship and I told them I didn’t want to. They started chasing me to beat me and I ran away.

“On Sunday morning, they came to my house and took me to Romic Hotel where they took turn to rape me.

“There were four people that raped me in that hotel.

“I am 17 years old. I am not in school. I am a sales girl. I stopped my education at SS2. I want to learn a trade and that was why I dropped out of school.

“That Sunday, one of them called Zanga told me to make a choice between raping me, beating or making me their queen because they are all cultists.

“I chose to be beaten, but they refused and ordered me to remove my clothes.

“After removing my clothes, they blindfolded me and started raping me and told me that I am now part of them. But I reported the matter to a woman,” she said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

She noted that investigation into the matter had been concluded and that the suspects had been arraigned in court.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.