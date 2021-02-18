From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi police command has arrested four suspects in connection with the discovery of over 300 ammunition in a rented apartment in the state capital.

The police on Thursday, paraded Adamu Sule, who reported the ammunition alongside three others as suspects

The police told journalists that its men got information about the weapons and Nigerian Immigration Service uniforms stocked in a-four-bedroom apartment and deployed its operatives to carry out a warrant of arrest.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, , Ahmed Wakil, said that 204 ammunition was first recovered in a house in Kofa Dume.

Wakil said that one of the suspects Adamu had asked his friends to get an apartment for him of which they did, while cleaning the rooms he found a sack where bullets and the Immigration uniforms were kept.

The PPRO said informed the Vigilante men about the ammunition. ”

“The house is N75,000 but I gave them N30,000 and they allowed me to pack in. While sweeping one of the rooms, we found all these,” Adamu is quoted as saying.

Wakil said further that their second search revealed additional 144 live ammunition.

“We found two anti-aircraft (AA), one used shell of AA, two used shells of MG ammunition. We also found uniforms belonging to Immigration.

“We have arrested four suspects in connection to that crime; one Adamu Sule, Muhammad Sanusi, Abba Saidu and Yakubu Ahmad who live in the Bauchi Metropolis. Our reasons for arresting them is that Suleiman is a tenant and 57 years old who live in Jahun Fada Bayaq contacted Abba Saidu and Yakubu Ahmed where they live very close to get an apartment for him at N75,000 and he paid N30,000.

“Him and his family packed into the house were about to sweep before they discovered the ammunition (144 MG, two AA live ammunition and one empty shell of that ammunition) of which we are suspecting to belong to that Immigration Officer, Suraju Ahmad Suleiman.