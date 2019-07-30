The Rivers State Police Command says it arrested 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cult members, recovering arms from them.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mustapha Dandaura, said the Operation Puff Adder in joint operation with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) and Eagle Crack Squad (ECS) smoked out criminals: “We hit their hideouts and other flash points in some communities in Port Harcourt. The ECS operatives smashed a gang of arms dealers at Elele Alimini Barracks Road in Emohua Local Government. They recovered 889 live cartridges concealed in a big sack bag driven in a tricycle.

Two suspects, Amadi and Okuna who wanted to supply the cartridges to the hoodlums were arrested.

“The ECS operatives also arrested 21 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers. They recovered three Ak47 rifles, 29 rounds of live ammunition, locally made pistol, six magazines, two military shorts, 889 live cartridges, two military shoes, two military caps, black Toyota Camry with Reg No KTU415AC, green Toyota Corolla with Reg No EPE890AQ and a Kia car with Reg No EPE890AQ.

“The AKS Commander, Edward Shadare, while deploying technical intelligence traced one Nnaji to his Igbo Etche hideout. His gang engaged the police in a gun duel. He was wounded in the process and locally made gun and different charms were recovered. Arrested were Uche, Utom and Sambo. Two locally made double barrel shot guns, one locally made single barrel gun and six live cartridges recovered.

“Operatives of the Swift Operation Squad (SOS) while doing a follow-up in a case of kidnapping arrested a four-man gang operating in military camouflages. The suspects are Galliu, Nwariwu, Chizilum and Ogbonna.

One locally made double barrel gun, assorted military uniforms, two jack knives, two expended cartridges and one Toyota Camry with Reg No KRO148FJ recovered.

“The ACS Commander, Ajulo Lawson, with his operatives raided some spots and arrested 11 suspects who confessed belonging to different cult groups. The suspects will soon be charged to court.