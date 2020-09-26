Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested a 46-year old man Ifeanyi Atogu for allegedly defiling a 7-year old daughter of his friend at Ofenta Nsugbe in Oyi LGA of the State.

It was gathered that the suspect lured his victim who is his friend daughter and a deaf and dumb and had carnal knowledge of her.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the arrest said that Police detectives took the victim to the hospital for medical Examination where penetration was confirmed by the medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, the suspect has voluntarily confessed and attributes his act to devil’s influence and manipulations.

The case would be transferred to the State criminal investigation department for discreet investigation as directed by the Commissioner of Police Mr. John Abang after which suspect will be charged to court for prosecution” he said.

Photo: suspect