Linus Iota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested 47 suspects comprising of kidnappers, robbers and cultists across the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, paraded the 47 suspects yesterday at the state police headquarters in Lafia, the state capital.

According to Longe, 38 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, nine for armed banditry. He added that six firearms, 24 ammunition and three motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

Addressing journalists shortly after the parade, Longe said that the arrest of the suspects was possible through the initiative of the IGP’s Operation Puff Adder, which has been up and doing in the state since its inauguration.

The CP stated further that the operation that led to the arrest of the suspects by the command was possible through intelligence gathering.

He, therefore, pleaded with members of the public to always give credible information to the police, stressing that the police cannot fight crime and criminality without the assistance of the general public.