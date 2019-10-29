Christopher Oji

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the police have arrested a total number of 2,348 armed robbery suspects, 1,112 kidnappers, 684 murder suspects, 1,513 cultists, and over 826 victims of kidnapping were rescued in 10 months.

The President applauded the gallantry of the Nigeria Police Force with successful achievement within the months under review.

Buhari, who was represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, made the disclosure yesterday as he declared open a three-day conference and retreat for senior police officers, tagged “Repositioning the force for the challenges of effective policing in the 21st century,” held in Lagos.

He stated that the police needed training and retraining of officers across the country to identify factors engendering crimes and project into the future with a view to identifying human capacity requirements for addressing current and emerging threats to internal security, as well as evolving pathways towards addressing them.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, said the Nigeria Police required constant professional knowledge by all police personnel, particularly those at strategic management level.

“The idea of this retreat is in furtherance to our policing vision, which emphasizes capacity-building as a pathway to enhancing effective police service delivery in the country.

“We firmly believe that with the constant engagement of strategic managers and consistent training and retaining of personnel of the force across all ranks, the expectations of the federal government and indeed the nation at large (will be met).

He added that, the programme was expected to avail officers the opportunity to draw on the expertise of seasoned facilitators and the rich professional knowledge of the array of police officers in general.

“W shall also leveraged on network to be established towards enhancing peer review towards engendering a broader understanding of our mandate and enhance our operational capacity,” he said.