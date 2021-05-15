From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Imo State police command has recorded another success after it arrested 5 suspects alleged to be members of the Eastern Security Network(ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) at Amanato ,Isu Local Government Area of the State on May,14.

According to statement by the State police, spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, the Commissioner of police,Abutu Yaro having dispatched tactical team of the command and the kidnapoing unit for the arrest, met a stiff gun battle from the proscribed group but were later overpowered by the superior powers of the police team.

While 5 of the gang were arrested, several others the police spokesperson disclosed fled with various degrees of bullet wounds.

But Ikeokwu recalled that a police sergeant, Joseph Nwaka was earlier killed by the arrested gang members during one of their operations ,attacking the police formations in the State.

Also,he stated that their arrest followed an earlier capture of another member of the gang,Onyekachi Madufor who hails from Umuduruekwe also in Isu council area of the State. 15 lives round ammunition and an AK 47 riffle was said to have been recovered from him.

All the arrested suspects Ikeokwu said has since confessed to their various involvements in attacking police formations in the State.

Meanwhile, the CP has vowed to continue winning the war against the criminal elements in the State deploying his tactics that has since yielded positive results since he assumed office last month.

He disclosed that a discreet investigation is in progress with a view to effecting further arrest after which he said they will be charged to court for prosecution.