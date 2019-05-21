Okey Sampson, Aba

State Police Command said it has arrested five members of a kidnap gang, which had been terrorising Aba and its environs.

The hoodlums were arrested at Ebenma Street within the Ogbor Hill axis of Aba by operatives from Ndiegoro Police Station. It was gathered that the leader of the gang, who was identified as Okpakpa, alias Capo was among those arrested.

Commissioner of Police, Eneh Okon, who confirmed the arrests said the suspects were in police custody.

Okon stated that the gang has been terrorising residents of Aba and its environs in the past week.

The gang members, he revealed, have been on the wanted list of the Abia State Police Command.

He said men of the Ndiegoro Police Division swooped on the hoodlums at the said location last weekend following a tip off.

The Abia Police boss, who stated that the suspects have been giving useful information since their arrest said they would be charged to court after investigations.