By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Five members of a kidnap syndicate, terrorising Obada Oko and its environs have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the suspects were arrested with different hard drugs.

“The suspects; Aliu Manya, Usman Abubakar, Abayomi Olayiwola, Nasiru Muhammad and Bello Usman were arrested, following an information received by policemen attached to Obada Oko divisional headquarters that the men were sighted on two motorcycles inside the forest at the Eleja area of Obada Oko, at about 8pm.

“Upon receipt of the information, the DPO, Obada Oko Division, CSP Tijani Muhammed, quickly mobilised his men and, in conjunction with other stakeholders like So safe corps, hunters and local vigilante, stormed the forest where the five suspects were apprehended.

“Recovered from them are illicit drugs such as packs of tramadol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, three cutlasses, eskay and two motorcycles with registration number MEK 504 VC and ODE 423 VC as well as N73,000.00 cash.

“While the investigation was ongoing, a kidnap victim, who was earlier abducted and released, came forward to identify the suspects as those who kidnapped him. His brother, who took ransom to them, also identified two amongst the suspects as those who collected the money from him for the release of his brother,” he stated.

