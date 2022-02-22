From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command, yesterday, announced the arrest of five suspected kidnappers‎ and the rescue of three kidnap victims in two separate operations.

Spokesman of the Command, SP. Kontongs Bello, in a statement in Benin City, explained that the operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer of Iguobazuwa, on Monday at about 1850hrs acting on credible information, arrested the five male suspects at their hideout in Udo Community Area of Iguobazuwa, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state.

The statement gave the names of the suspects as Mohammed Ali, 25: Abdullahi Umar, 30; Bello Tambaya, 24; Hassan Mohamma, 24 and Adamu Bello, 26.

It said one Babuga, who is believed to be the principal suspect is currently on the run, adding that the suspects are linked with the kidnapping case reported to the command on Febraury 4, 2022 at about 1900hrs in the area.

“The suspects are already making useful information that will lead to the arrest of other gang members on the run. They will be arraign in court accordingly as soon as investigation is concluded”, the statement added.

On the rescue of the three kidnap victims, the statement said on February 20, 2022 at about 1200hrs, the Edo State Police Command acted on credible information that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers bearing dangerous weapons were sighted around Unomi Farm Land in Iddo Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, together with some persons believed to have been kidnapped.

“On receipt of the information the combined team of police operatives local and hunters led by the ever gallant Divisional Police Officer, Okpella Division, immediately mobilized to the location on rescue mission, and possible arrest of the suspects.

“On sighting the team of operatives approaching them, the hoodlums opened fire, and left with no option, the team responded accordingly. In the ensuing gun duel that lasted for about one hour the suspected kidnappers because of the superior fire power from the team of operatives, had to abandon their victims unhurt and escaped into the bush with various degrees of bullet wounds.

“The names of the victims rescued are Marcellus Ekhayeme, ‘M’, Igbafe Austine, ‘M’ and Musa Aliu ‘M’. Upon enquiry, the victims reveal that they were kidnapped at Iyiku Jattu Area of Auchi since on the 08/02/2022. They were profiled and handed over to their various families”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu has assured law-abiding citizen of the state of their safety and promised to continue to work with relevant stakeholders towards a crime free Edo State.