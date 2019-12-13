Mr Lawan Jimeta, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Edo, said 50 suspects were arrested in the state in the last three weeks in connection with various crimes.

The Commissioner disclosed this on Friday in Benin while briefing newsmen on the achievement recorded since he assumed duty in the state.

Giving the breakdown, Jimeta said 34 suspected cultists, six fraudsters, five armed robbery suspects and four kidnap suspects were arrested during the period.

He added that one suspect was arrested for defilement.

According to him, two vehicles, two berretta guns, 10 cut to size guns, three battle axes, four toy guns and 60 cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

He restated the need for citizens to be vigilant at all times and report any clandestine activities in their domain for prompt attention of the police and other security agencies.

Jimeta said that since he assumed duty, he had adopted strategies to ensure safety of lives and property of the people, adding that this was in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police. (NAN)