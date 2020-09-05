Paul Orude Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State have arrested a suspected serial rapist who was almost lynched by an angry mob.

Yusuf Bako, a 50 year old resident of Yakubu Wanka street, Bauchi, was rescued by a team of police officers after he was beaten to pulp by angry mob.

The suspect was allegedly caught raping a four year old girl in a mosque at Aminu street in Bauchi, triggering anger in the neighborhood.

Bauchi state police commissioner Mr Lawal Tanko Jimeta, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement signed by the Police public relations officer DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil and made available to journalists in Bauchi.

According to the CP, the suspect confessed to the crime and confirmed that he had canal knowledge of the minor.

Interrogation revealed that the suspect was arrested and imprisoned in 2001 and 2015 for the same offence.

He was recently pardoned by the state government due to Corona virus pandemic.

Jimeta called on the residents of Bauchi state to continue exercising their civic responsibility of giving vital information to the police in order to fight crime and criminality in the state.