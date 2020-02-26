Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police have arrested about 51 suspects over alleged rape, robbery, cattle rustling and other criminal acts in Borno State.

Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu said the suspects were arrested in various locations for the various offences, assuring that they will soon be arraigned before the courts after preliminary investigation.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edet Okon, a Deputy Superintendentt of Police (DSP), while parading the suspects, said they were arrested following complaints by members of the public.

“Based on complaints from members of the public, intelligence led covert operations led to the arrest of 15 persons. They will be prosecuted for alleged theft’’, he said.

The PPRO said assorted handsets, an electricity generator, 40 rolls of cigarettes and 13 bundles of wrappers were among items recovered from the suspects.

He said one Mohammed Ibrahim; was also arrested for alleged impersonation and “criminal trespass, intimidation and falsehood” at the Maiduguri Government House.