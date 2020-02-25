Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The police have arrested about 51 suspects over alleged rape, robbery, cattle rustling and other criminal acts in Borno State.

Commissioner of Police, Borno command, Mohammed Aliyu said the suspects were arrested in various locations for the various offences, assuring that they would soon be arraigned in courts after preliminary investigation.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edet Okon, a deputy superintendent t of Police (DSP), while parading the suspects, said they were arrested following complaints by members of the public.

“Based on complaints from members of the public, intelligence-led-covert operations led to the arrest of 15 persons,” he disclosed. He said they would be prosecuted for alleged theft.

He said assorted handsets, an electricity generator, 40 rolls of cigarettes and 13 bundles of wrappers were among items recovered from the suspects.

He said one Mohammed Ibrahim was also arrested for alleged impersonation and “criminal trespass, intimidation and falsehood” at the Maiduguri Government House

“Ibrahim was arrested for compelling Modu Bukar, the provost College of Health and Technology to recall six students who were initially dismissed for failure to pass qualifying examinations.

He said the impersonation was under false claim that he (Ibrahim) was sent by the Aide de Camp (ADC) to the state governor.

Other suspects include cattle rustlers and suspected criminal gangs having links with Boko Haram.