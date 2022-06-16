From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested 51 suspected cultists said to be members of Eiye Confraternity.

The suspects were arrested at a hotel in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, where they were celebrating the anniversary of the cult group.

This is coming on the heels of an earlier of a 80-year old man, one James Omoroka believed to be supplying arms to criminals.

The octogenarian suspect was arrested in Kokori, Ethiope East Local Government Area, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the breakthrough in a statement issued on Thursday in Asaba.

Edafe said Pa. Omoroka’s premises was raided by the command “Raider’s Unit on the strength of an information received that he deals in cartridges, sells to hoodlums which they use in carrying out various nefarious activities.”

He said 114 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from him.

On the 51 suspected cultists, Edafe said the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, based on information, detailed the command’s Buffalo Patrol team, operatives from Area Command Ogwashi-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Division who stormed the hotel during the celebration.

He said while some of the suspects took to the heels on sighting the operatives, others dared to shoot at the officers, adding that they were over powered, leading to the arrest of 51 of them.

Edafe said two cut to size locally made guns, one expended cartridge, Eiye Confraternity regalia were recovered, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

The command’s spokesman also confirmed the arrest one Mrs. Victoria Itile during a stop and search duty by operatives of Eagle Net Special Squad along Sapele-Benin road.

He said the operatives “intercepted a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number OLG 13 EFR and subjected the passengers to a search.

“During the search, six locally made double barrel guns concealed in an umbrella belonging to one Mrs. Victoria Itila were recovered. The suspect was arrested and investigation is ongoing.”

