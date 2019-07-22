Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has confirmed the death of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Command, Usman A.K Umar, who was killed in a clash between the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), and the police in Abuja.

The police also said two police and the two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), and a staff of Channels Television sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known, said the protesters also burnt down a response post belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), located very close to the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, and two vehicles.

Mba, also said 54 persons had so far being arrested in connection with the incidents and undergoing interrogation after which they would be arraigned in court.

Mba in the statement said: “Another violent protest by members of the El-Zazakky group involving over 3,000 followers took place today, 22nd July 2019 at about 12:30 pm within the Central Business District of Abuja.

“The heavily-armed protesters defying all sense of decency violently attacked innocent citizens and police personnel on duty. In the process, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Usman A.K Umar, was shot and fatally injured by the protesters. The officer who was immediately rushed to the hospital died moments later while receiving treatment.

“Also, two Assistant Superintendents of Police and a staff of Channels Television sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment. The violent protesters also razed a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Response Post close to the Federal Secretariat, Abuja and two vehicles.

“Meanwhile, the police have arrested 54 suspects in connection with the incidents. The suspects are undergoing interrogation and will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

“The IGP, while commiserating with the family of the late DCP, condemned the incident and warns that enough-is-enough as the force and the nation at large will not continue to suffer losses on account of reckless and lawless persons and groups in the society.”