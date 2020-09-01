A 55-year old woman Mrs. Nne hi Odinye has been arrested by Police in Anambra state for allegedly engaged in stolen and trafficking children from different parts of the country.

Odinye was arrested by Police detectives attached to 3-3 Division Onitsha in Collaboration with Operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Cult Section (SPACS) who stormed the hideout of the principal suspect at Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the arrest said that 12 children allegedly stolen by the suspect for trafficking were rescued alive, saying that she paid her cartel who steal the children and bring to her between N200, 000 and N400, 000.

Mohammed said: “It would be recalled that on the 22/10/2019 following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Anambra State Command arrested three female suspects at Nkpor market/Tarzan junction in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Investigation revealed that the children were stolen from Gombe State by one Hauwa Musa on the 20/10/2019 and brought to her accomplices in Anambra State. Following the Public announcement by the Command on the 27/10/2019, parents of the two kids from Gombe State came to Awka and identified their children.

“Meanwhile, the children have since reunited with their parents and suspects were handed over to Gombe State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

“Consequently, upon interrogation the suspects voluntarily confessed that they usually steal the children and bring to their sponsor one Mrs Nkechi Odinye who buys the children here in Anambra State at the rate of between N200, 000 and N400,000 depending on their age and gender.

“However, on the 31/8/2020, following the confession and while acting on a tip off, Police detectives attached to 3-3 Division Onitsha in Collaboration with Operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Cult Section (SPACS) stormed the hideout of the principal suspect one Nkechi Odinye ‘f’ aged 55 years and effected her arrest at Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The Suspect who evaded arrest for over three years has remained on the run, busy changing locations until her arrest.The team equally rescued twelve children of various age brackets, comprising of 8 boys and 4 girls reasonably suspected to have been stolen from different parts of the Country under her custody. The Children are presently under protective care and Investigation is still ongoing.

In view of the foregoing, the Commissioner of Police Mr. John Abang urges parents and guardians to always monitor their children and caution them against following strangers.

“The CP further enjoined the Public whose children were either stolen or missing to report at 3-3 Police Station Onitsha for proper identification and claim their children” Mohammed stated.