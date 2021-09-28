Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Police command has confirmed the arrest of 57 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites during a clash with members of the security agencies at Gwarimpa area of Abuja. The police also denied report that two persons were killed during the clash with the group.

It listed those arrested to include 39, male and eighteen female who are currently being profiled at the State Criminal Investigations Department of the FCT Police Command.

FCT police command public relations officer Josephine Adeh, who made this known, said the police recovered one golf vehicle, flags, petrol bombs, weapons, mobile phones, charms and other exhibits from the group who made embarked on an illegal procession in the nations capital causing panic among residents and motorists.

Adeh, in a statement said normalcy has since been restored in the area and advised residents and commuters to go about their lawful business without any fear or apprehension.

Adehs statement reads; “Following efforts by the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Command in a joint operation with other security agencies have restored normalcy to the Gwarinpa area of the FCT and other parts of the Capital where miscreants identified to be members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, caused unnecessary hardship to motorists and other road users as well as individuals going about their lawful businesses.

The miscreants who were found in their numbers were promptly intercepted by the security operatives and dispersed to prevent them from causing further disruption of public order and peace and damage to public and private assets. The miscreants attacked the security forces with petrol bombs, weapons including stones but were adequately rounded up by the security teams without any casualty.

A total of fifty-seven (57) suspects including thirty-nine male (39) and eighteen female (18) were arrested and currently being profiled at the State Criminal Investigations Department of the FCT Police Command. A golf vehicle, flags, petrol bombs, weapons, mobile phones, charms , where recovered as exhibits .

The Command, while calling on residents of FCT to be calm, warns any individual or group who may want to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the Capital Territory to desist or be ready to face the full wrath of the law . Residents and commuters are also advised to go about their lawful business without any fear or apprehension”.

