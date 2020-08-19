Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command have arrested fifty-five persons suspected to be cult members of the Vikings and Nnabor Confraternity.

The Commissioner for Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, who disclosed this while parading the suspects at the State Police Headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar on Wednesday, said fifty-five of the suspects, comprising forty-six males and five females, are members of Nnabor Confraternity while four of the suspects belong to the Vikings Confraternity.

Some of the items recovered from the suspected members of the Nnabor Confraternity include two Hiace Buses, two motorcycles, three human skulls five machetes and three red flags with human skull drown on them and were on their way to Akwa Ibom State.

“On August 17, 2020 at about 2300 hrs, there was a distress call that hoodlums were beating and damaging people’s property along Murtala Mohammed Highway.

“Based on that, a team of operatives from anti-cultism/kidnapping squad swiftly responded and arrested four persons who confessed to be members of Vikings Confraternity.

“Again, on August 17, 2020, at about 1555 hrs fifty-one suspects were arrested on their way to Akwa Ibom state and they were sighted on procession flying their regalia in town and the police swiftly arrested them.

“During interrogation, all admitted being members of a Cult Group called Nnanor Confraternity. For now the command is making frantic effort to uncover their mission, sponsors, and conduct forensic/DNA test on the received human skulls”, the police boss stated.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court promptly and warned all heads of secret cult groups operating in the state to change their mentality as the command is out not to deal with them no matter their connections.

He said the all tactical teams and Divisional Police Officers have been directed to provide visibility policing in the state using Intelligence Community policing template, assuring members of the pubic that there would operate in line with Standard Operations Procedure (SOP)