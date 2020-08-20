Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Police Command have arrested 59 persons suspected to be cult members of the Vikings and Nnabor confraternity.

Commissioner for Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, who disclosed this while parading the suspects at the police headquarters, Diamond Hill in Calabar, yesterday said 55 of the suspects, comprising 46 males and five females, are members of Nnabor confraternity while four of the suspects are Vikings confraternity.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects, include two Hiace buses, two motorcycles, three human skulls, five machetes and three red flags with human skull drown on them and were on their way to Akwa Ibom State.

“On August 17, at about 2300 hrs, there was a distress call that hoodlums were beating and damaging people’s property on Murtala Mohammed highway.

“Based on that, a team of operatives from anti-cultism/kidnapping squad swiftly responded and arrested four persons who confessed to be members of Vikings confraternity.

“Again, on August 17, 2020, at about 1555 hrs 51 suspects were arrested on their way to Akwa Ibom State and they were sighted on procession flying their regalia in town and the police swiftly arrested them.

“During interrogation, all admitted being members of Nnanor confraternity. For now, the command is making frantic effort to uncover their mission, sponsors and conduct forensic/DNA test on the received human skulls,” the police boss said.