Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six hoodlums who attacked innocent Lagosians and damaged some vehicles along Ondo Street, Ebutte-Meta, Lagos State, on Tuesday.

Police public relations officer in the state, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “About 9.30pm on Tuesday, the hoodlums trooped out in numbers and started fomenting trouble in the area, but the police, while responding to distress calls from innocent people, chased and arrested some of them.

He named the suspects as Qudus Oke, 22, Abdullahi Ajose, 25, Kayi Ajayi, 33, Micheal Ben, 27, Godwin Joseph, 25, and Oluwasegun Akinlade, 29.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to rid Lagos of hoodlums, hooliganism, gangsterism, cultism and other social vices as all hands are on deck in the command to resist any act capable of jeopardising security networking of the state and causing pains and agonies to Lagosians during the ember months and beyond,” he said.